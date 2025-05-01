Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir Women & Girls gear up for first ever league match

LocHire Stenhousemuir Women & Girls in action (Photo: Sonja Blietschau)

There will be a landmark fixture at the Tryst this Sunday when LocHire Stenhousemuir’s Women & Girls side host a first-ever league outing.

They meet a combined West of Scotland/Clydesdale outfit in the Cricket Scotland Challenger League with a noon start. The group, which now has 22 regular members ranging in age from S5/6 pupils to mid-50s, only started last year.

Founder and manager of the group Yvonne Weir said: “We started back in January 2024 just doing softball indoors. We went outdoors in the summer, switching to hardball, and we all feel confident about moving into Cricket Scotland’s league structure.

"We are so proud to have made it this far in such a short space of time. There’s ten games to play over the summer against five other teams. People are keen to play competitively because they have built up that confidence.”

Team captain Divya Manickavelu has also just achieved her level two coaching award and is a massive asset to the team.

"There aren’t many female coaches in Scotland that have level two,” Weir said. “That is another bit of fantastic news for us. She is a great coach and along with being our captain and a key player she is able to teach others.

"We couldn’t have got to this point without the support of the club. Tom (Dickson) the president, those involved with the men’s first and second teams, so many people are coaching us and helping out in general. We are embedded in the club.

"We have a long way to go yet – things like a junior pathway in the future is a goal for us. The junior section is thriving and there is already a strong footing for us to build on.”

Meanwhile, the weather again ruined LocHire Stenhousemuir’s preparations for the new men’s senior season.

The game against Edinburgh South was scheduled as 40 overs each but had to be called off after 35 overs.

Edinburgh South had reached 159 for five when rain ended play. By this time, Callum Grant had taken three wickets and Nick Lister and Zander Smith one each.

However, it did give Nicky Rodgers the opportunity to use eight bowlers.

This Saturday, LocHire Stenhousemuir open the league season in Western Premiership One against Ferguslie at the Tryst while the second XI meet at Meikleriggs in Paisley.