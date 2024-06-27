Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir suffer two defeats over the weekend

LocHire Stenhousemuir dropped to fourth spot in the Western Premier Division last weekend after losing out at Ferguslie (Photo: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir suffered a disappointing weekend of action as the Tryst side lost out on league duty and in the Scottish Cup.

They lost to Ferguslie at Meikleriggs in Western Premier Division on Saturday and were then heavily defeated in the Scottish Cup by Heriot’s at the Tryst on Sunday.

In Paisley on Saturday, it was the batting that let the side down. They never managed to get on top of the Ferguslie bowling and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They lost Dennico Hollis caught and bowled by Mekyle Pillay for four with only four on the board.

A partnership between Amir Shahzad and Peter Hamilton put on 50 for the second wicket but both fell to Pillay, Shahzad for 29 and Hamilton for 14. The innings fell away and it was left to Asad Izaz to try to bring ‘Muir to a fighting total.

He was ninth out for 45 with the score on 150 and the side were all out for 154, not really a challenging total. Ferguslie are not the greatest batting side in the world but they gave themselves a good start, putting on 53 for the first wicket.

The Stenhousemuir attack is weakened by the continued absence of Husnain Atif and the injury to Olly Townsend but Dennico Hollis stuck to the task. He bowled David Stafford for 36 and had Adam Tahir stumped by Danie Rossouw for five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uzair Ahmed made 48 before being Rossouw’s second stumping off Adil Raza. Things began to look hopeful at 114 for six but Pillay, who had done damage with the ball, made 30 not out and Ferguslie were home by four wickets – with Stenhousemuir dropping to fourth in the league.

The Scottish Cup tie on Sunday against Heriot’s brought a defeat of another magnitude.

The East League Premier Division side brought a standard of play rarely if ever seen in the west and Stenhousemuir were overwhelmed. Heriot’s scored a massive 317 for eight in 50 overs.

Nick Lister had the highly respectable figures of one for 26 off his ten overs and Zander Smith took four late wickets but overall the bowlers suffered heavy punishment. Muhammed Khan, Callum Grant and Adil Raza each took one wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against this total, apart from Danie Rossouw with 34, ‘Muir showed little resistance and were all out for 85.

Earlier, LocHire Stenhousemuir lost to Linlithgow Lightning in the Forth Valley 20/20 League. Linlithgow made 168 for 5. Peter Hamilton and Danie Rossouw each took two wickets and William Sneddon one.

Stenhousemuir made 156 for 5. Zander Smith made 76 and Peter Hamilton 33.

On Thursday, they defeated Drumpellier in the McCulloch Cup but neither side qualified for the quarter-finals. Stenhousemuir made 181 for one in 20 overs with Danie Rossouw making 114 not out. Drumpellier made 72 for nine. Nick Lister, Callum Grant, Adil Raza and Zander Smith each took two wickets and Muhammed Khan one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second XI league match against Crow Road was off as the Glasgow side have withdrawn.