Cricket: Big win for LocHire Stenhousemuir's first XI against Uddingston

After last weekend’s disappointing results, both of LocHire Stenhousemuir’s senior sides bounced back in emphatic style last Saturday, recording convincing wins.

The first XI secured a dominant 130-run victory over Uddingston at the Tryst, while the second XI claimed a comfortable seven-wicket triumph away to Marress (Irvine 2nd XI).

At the Tryst, the first XI’s batting display was built around a magnificent second-wicket partnership of 216 between Yaseen Valli and Bahader Esakhiel. Coming together with the score on five for one following the early dismissal of Peter Hamilton, the pair played with a blend of composure and controlled aggression.

Valli’s fine innings ended on 95, while Esakhiel registered his maiden hundred for the club. His 120 was a composed and confident knock, punctuated by crisp boundaries and well-judged singles. With the match reduced to 48 overs a side due to earlier rain, Stenhousemuir’s eventual total of 265 for four left their visitors facing an uphill battle.

Yaseen Valli was on top form for LocHire Stenhousemuir’s senior first XI last Saturday as they bounced back with a 130-run victory over Uddingston at the Tryst (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Uddingston began solidly but were well behind the required run rate. They reached 107 for three before Olly Townsend (2) and Nick Lister (1) made inroads. As so often, Callum Grant proved decisive through the middle overs, his tight lines and subtle variations dismantling the heart of the batting order. He finished with outstanding figures of four for 17 from his ten overs. Amir Shahzad chipped in with one wicket, before Townsend returned to clean up the tail, ending with four for 36. Uddingston were dismissed for 145, and the win moved Stenhousemuir up to third place in the Premiership standings.

The second XI’s match at Marress was a very different contest but equally one-sided. They dismissed the home side for just 72, with Tippu Sultan taking four wickets. There were also two sharp run-outs, and Farhan Haider, Bobby Angus, Pravan Bhat, and Dennico Hollis claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the chase was never in doubt. Haider made 20, Sultan 11, and Hollis 11 not out, while Adam Hunter steered the innings home with an unbeaten 22, securing the victory with plenty of overs to spare.

This Saturday, LocHire Stenhousemuir’s First XI travel to Ayr, while the Second XI host Torrance House at the Tryst.