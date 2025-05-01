Bowls latest: Play-offs soon return for Scottish Championship; Try Bowls events

Margaret Mitchell, Ann Kirkbride, Moira Williams and Ann Whitehead

With the 19 bowling clubs in the Falkirk district having opened their greens for the forthcoming season, attention will soon be turning to the play-offs for the national championships in Ayr, at which last year two clubs returned with silver medals: former mixed pairs champions Karen Dawson and Stuart Hogg from Denny; and the Stenhousemuir rink of Margaret Mitchell, Ann Kirkbride, Moira Williams and Ann Whitehead.

The gents campaign kicks off on May 12 when competitors will have to negotiate up to four rounds in order to reach the district finals at Falkirk on June 22. The ladies competitions start slightly later on May 24 with their district finals taking place the day before the gents' at Bonnybridge who this year are celebrating their 150th anniversary.

Laurieston will be hosting the youth finals for bowlers aged under 18 over three consecutive Sundays from May 25. Although the online deadline for entries has passed, players can still register on the day of each event for a small fee of £3 per player.

Other notable competitions include the eastern district finals at Stenhousemuir on June 10; the ladies and gents county finals at Larbert on July 5 and Bridge of Allan on July 13, respectively; and the national championships at Ayr which run from July 26 to August 2.

Many clubs are hosting free Try Bowls events over the coming months in a bid to attract new members and showcase their clubhouses - which are often a popular choice for family celebrations and functions - including Laurieston who in partnership with their neighbouring tennis club are holding an open day on May 10 from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information, visit district10.co.uk.