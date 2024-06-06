Bowling: Bridgeness celebrates centenary in style with special doubles competition

Scottish legend Frazer Muirhead (left) of Bowls Scotland, presents an engraved glass to celebrate Bridgeness BC’s centenary to club chairman David Warner (Pictures: Alan Murray)

Bridgeness Bowling Club celebrated its centenary in style last Saturday – hosting a special doubles competition in the sunshine.

And despite a series of late call-offs, proud club secretary Mark Goodwin was pleased to report that the day had been a success.

“We had organised and cordially invited eight different pairs from the different sections that the seniors regularly play against to mark the occasion on Saturday and we actually only had four teams in the end,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Four teams didn’t turn up but we managed to work around it all and our 12 pairs made it up 16 and we just ran with that. It was a great day and we had Scottish legend Frazer Muirhead come out on behalf of Bowls Scotland to commemorate the centenary and present us with a gift.

Bridgeness hosted a special doubles competition to mark 100 years (Photo: Alan Murray)

“It was a warm day and everyone had a great time. We had a big buffet that was shared around and the atmosphere was fantastic.”

Looking to the future, Goodwin says Bridgeness are aware that they need to keep changing with the times, having already made progress since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been playing bowls at the club for 18-odd years but I have been a member for 25 years now,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t have a voice between the social club and the bowling section for a long time and around five years ago I joined the ‘big club’ committee and eventually become the secretary.

“The relationship between everyone is fantastic now and we are heading in the right direction. We are still self-sufficient and we cut the green ourselves – but we have a good network now and we work in unison.

“The whole place has recently had a refurb and we are looking to build ourselves up. We know that more houses are being built on Bo’ness and that the area is growing – we have to grow too.

“We’re trying to modernise ourselves a wee bit. Just after Covid-19 the bowling section only had 20 members. We’re above 35 now and we want to branch out into having a female section and other things like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have two younger people now on the committee. We want to go for another 100 years, but not just be there, we want to really move with the times.”