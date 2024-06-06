Bowling: Bridgeness celebrates centenary in style with special doubles competition
And despite a series of late call-offs, proud club secretary Mark Goodwin was pleased to report that the day had been a success.
“We had organised and cordially invited eight different pairs from the different sections that the seniors regularly play against to mark the occasion on Saturday and we actually only had four teams in the end,” he said.
“Four teams didn’t turn up but we managed to work around it all and our 12 pairs made it up 16 and we just ran with that. It was a great day and we had Scottish legend Frazer Muirhead come out on behalf of Bowls Scotland to commemorate the centenary and present us with a gift.
“It was a warm day and everyone had a great time. We had a big buffet that was shared around and the atmosphere was fantastic.”
Looking to the future, Goodwin says Bridgeness are aware that they need to keep changing with the times, having already made progress since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been playing bowls at the club for 18-odd years but I have been a member for 25 years now,” he added.
"We didn’t have a voice between the social club and the bowling section for a long time and around five years ago I joined the ‘big club’ committee and eventually become the secretary.
“The relationship between everyone is fantastic now and we are heading in the right direction. We are still self-sufficient and we cut the green ourselves – but we have a good network now and we work in unison.
“The whole place has recently had a refurb and we are looking to build ourselves up. We know that more houses are being built on Bo’ness and that the area is growing – we have to grow too.
“We’re trying to modernise ourselves a wee bit. Just after Covid-19 the bowling section only had 20 members. We’re above 35 now and we want to branch out into having a female section and other things like that.
“We have two younger people now on the committee. We want to go for another 100 years, but not just be there, we want to really move with the times.”
Find out more about the club via their Facebook page.