Graeme Robertson: Grangemouth golfer is runner-up at PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus
He entered the final round two strokes clear of North Lanarkshire’s O’Hara but an opening bogey and another dropped shot at the par-five third allowed O’Hara to seize the lead.
Robertson, who made his PGA Tour debut late last year and topped the last Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit, responded with three birdies over the next 15 holes, but it wasn’t enough to reel in the eventual champion.
Robertson’s second-placed finish at the Aphrodite Hills Golf Club in Cyprus sees him secure a spot in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, as well as the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at The Roxburghe.
Each PGA region’s top three players from last season earned qualification for the Play-Offs, with the 36-year-old professional part of a 24-player field who took on the course.