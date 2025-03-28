Falkirk golfer was the all-time leading money-winner on the PGA in Scotland circuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colin Gillies, the PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour’s all-time leading money-winner and a well-known figure through various roles since retiring as a player, has passed away at the age of 58.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proud Falkirk man turned professional in 1984, the year after he beat Calum Innes at the 38th hole in the final to win the Scottish Boys’ Championship at Dunbar.

He enjoyed a remarkable success rate in the paid ranks, winning 125 times in total on the Scottish circuit, including the Scottish PGA Championship in 1995 and 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first of those victories, Gillies pipped Andrew Coltart, now part of the Sky Sports Golf team, by a shot at Dalmahoy before he then finished two shots ahead of Alan Tait when regaining the coveted crown at Newmachar.

Colin Gillies in action during the 2002 Volvo PGA Championship on the West Course at Wentworth. Pic: Getty Images

“An incredibly sad day for Scottish golf and everyone who knew him,” said Tait as tributes flooded in. “Arguably the best player ever to play in the Scottish PGA Region. An amazing talent and always so humble and unassuming with it. He would walk into a clubhouse at a pro am or a tournament and would have that cheeky wee grin on him, almost saying “you boys are playing for second place” and, more times than not, we were!”

Michael MacDougall, a former PGA in Scotland tournament director then secretary who now works for Paul Lawrie’s Five Star Sports Agency, commented: “Colin was a stalwart of the Tartan Tour for 30-plus years and one of the most successful players in the history of the domestic circuit. A prolific winner, he was fiercely competitive and always played the game with integrity.”

Craig Ronald, the 2004 Scottish PGA champion, said he had been “shocked and saddened” by the news and said that Gillies had been a “legend of the Tartan Tour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Colin was a good friend. We shared many good times representing the PGA of Scotland in team events. He had a great sense of humour and was an unbelievable player, hence why he is still the highest ever earner on the Tartan Tour. A good man taken far too soon. My deepest condolences to all the Gillies family.”

Colin Gillies in action during the 2009 Scottish PGA Championship at Gleneagles. Pic: SNS

Gillies, who made 30 appearances on DP World Tour, picking up around €13,500, was an assistant professional to winning Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher at Wentworth in the mid-1980s.

“He was one of my best assistants,” said Gallacher. “He was an excellent player and all the members liked him. In fact, one member wanted to sponsor him on Tour, but he declined because he missed home too much and went back to Scotland.”

Paul Lawrie played against Gillies as he was coming through the professional ranks. “Colin was always the man to beat back in the day in PGA events,” said the 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former European Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson also paid a warm tribute, saying of Gillies: “Talented and competitive beyond belief, and always fun to be around.”

Gary Nicol, a respected coach who is based at Archerfield Links, had known Gillies since the late 1980s. He described him as “an incredible golfer and a great person”.

David Thomson, a former European Tour player and long-time director of golf at Skibo Castle said Gillies will be “missed by all of us in the Scottish PGA and golfers all over”.

It was in 2011, the year he became the first Tartan Tour player to break through the £500,000 mark in career earnings, that he announced his retirement after 27 seasons on the Scottish circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to all the aches and pains I have now, I just can’t do what I used to do anymore and the frustration has got to me,” he said at the time.

Gillies worked for Affordable Golf in East Kilbride for a spell after returning to his roots in 2018 to become a tournament controller with the PGA in Scotland.

"They've all been really good and, at the end of the day, I know the highs and lows of trying to make a living on the Tartan Tour,” he said of that career development.

"I won the most money during my time on the circuit. I don't know if that means I was the best or was just out there too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be three years right now since I was on a golf course playing," he said. "I don't actually own a set of golf clubs now, I'm ashamed to say. I kept a couple of old putters for old time's sake but that's it.

"When I've done it all my life and had a bit of success doing it, when injuries kick in there's too much frustration and not satisfaction.

"It was great when it lasted and I have absolutely no regrets as it was good fun. But now I've got a new career in golf and I'm enjoying it."

David Longmuir, the PGA in Scotland manager, said the Gleneagles-based organisation was “saddened” by the passing of such a well-known figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Colin was an outstanding player, but it was his kind personality and character that made the biggest impression on me personally.

“He was proud to be a PGA Member, and he made so many friends on and off the course. He made such an impact on the PGA Tartan Tour but even more of an impact on the people he played and worked with . It was a privilege to have him as a colleague here at The PGA in Scotland."

Gillies was a coaching professional at Kingsfield Golf & Leisure, in Linlithgow, who shared the news on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of Colin Gillies’ passing,” read a post. “Colin was a valued coaching professional here at Kingsfield, inspiring so many with his knowledge, passion, and love for the game.

“His impact on Scottish golf and the lives of those he coached will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”