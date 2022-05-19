Wylde: We need six points and a barrel-load of goals if we want to ensure promotion

The Dyes won 1-0 on Saturday against sixth-placed Stoneyburn to send them to the top of the table on goal difference, with second-placed Whitburn also on 66 points from 28 games.

That was thanks to an unlikely goal hero, defender Josh Grigor’s second-half header sealing all three points.

Veteran hitman Andy Rodgers hit the crossbar and a number of chances were passed up on the day.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde has led the Dyes to the top of the table with two games to go (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Wylde said: “To be fair to the guys, it was a tough game because they came to sit in and they did that until we scored.

“It is a difficult thing when a team come to your ground and sit in like that and you are always aware of what they can do on the counter-attack.

“We’d had so much of the ball and we hit the woodwork three times on the day.

“I maybe thought it was going to be one of those days, but young Josh popped up with a header.

Goalkeeper Darren Hill kept a clean sheet

“After that, the game opened up a little, but the main thing was to secure the three points.”

The Grangemouth side now face two teams at the other end of the table as they finish off their conference X season with matches against Bathgate Thistle and Pumpherston.

Wylde doesn’t see that as an easy passage to promotion or the league title despite it being what many would regard as a perfect end to the campaign.

“What we need to do now is not only win these two really difficult games, but score a few goals in each of them because we have to think the teams around us will too,” he said.

Full-back Dave McKay captained the side

“I think it really could come down to goal difference for the final placings. We need six points to go up, for sure.

“As for the sides we are facing, we have played worse against the teams down the bottom to be honest.

“They seem to give us a harder game, and we have had a few bad results against the teams closer to the bottom, so I am not taking anything for granted.