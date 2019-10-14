Who is Rangers' new director of football Ross Wilson?

Here's what we know about the new man at Ibrox.

Who is Ross Wilson?

Ross Wilson began his career in football at hometown team, Falkirk

Ross Wilson has just left a role with Southampton FC in the English Premier League to become Rangers' new director of football. He is 36 years old and hails from Larbert. At St Mary's he was the director of football operations working closely with Ronald Koeman, Mark Hughes and Ralf Hasenhuttl.



READ MORE: Larbert's Ross Wilson in talks with Rangers

What's his background?

Wilson grew up a Falkirk fan and it is at the Bairns his career in football administration began. He recalls cycling from his home after school to Brockville on the day the Bairns were placed into provisional liquidation 'just to see if I could help out'.

From there he volunteered around the club and became involved with the club's scouting system before taking on a role upon leaving Strathclyde University with a degree in social sciences. His one-year position extended into seven with Falkirk and various positions working as a player education officer, before a head of football administration position with Steven Pressley and Alex Smith.

Wilson began working with the Bairns when John Hughes was manager. Picture: michael Gillen.

He was a key figure in the success of Falkirk's renowned academy which produced the likes of Stephen Kingsley, Scott Arfield, Jay Fulton, Craig Sibbald and Ryan Flynn.

Why have Rangers appointed him?

Mark Allen announced he was leaving the Gers last month after two years at the helm. The former Manchester City man had joined the club after Wilson had initially held talks with Dave King and Douglas Park over what was then a new role at Ibrox. However wilson decided the time was not right to leave Southampton and he had further ambitions on the south coaast.

He furthered his career for another two years at St Mary's but is now heading back to Scotland to add to an impressive CV.

He later worked closely with Eddie May (pictured above with Pedro Pele Monteiro), Alex Smith and Steven Pressley

He says his career aim is "to become a leader in the football industry and be recognised as a leading operator in all aspects of football operations at the top level."

After a solid start with the Bairns Wilson turned down moves to both Celtic and Hibs and was eventually lured south to Watford in 2011. After __ years at Vicarage Road Wilson made a move to the boardroom of Huddersfield Town, laying the foundations for the club to eventually progress from the Championship into the Premier League. Among his successes at the McAlpine Arena and the Galpharm, are Connor Coady and Nakhi Wells.

He moved to Southampton in 2015 to work beside Les Reed and Ronald Koeman, initially as the head of scouting but was promoted to a director of football operations position.



READ MORE: Ross Wilson - from Elvis to Elton John

Has he worked with any of the Rangers players before?

Wilson was part of the backroom team and acted as a player liason officer, and in player education at Falkirk Academy while Scott Arfield was progressing through the Bairns' ranks. The two are known to be friends.

Wilson also worked closely with Creag Robertson at Falkirk and upon Wilson's move Robertson assumed many of his duties with the club Academy and first team players. Robertson moved to Rangers to work in the Hummell training centre as head of academy business and education three years ago.