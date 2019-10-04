Larbert’s Ross Wilson in talks to be Rangers director of football, say reports

Former Falkirk’s head of football administration Ross Wilson could be in line for a return to Scotland, eight years after leaving Falkirk.

Currently at Southampton, Wilson is being lined up to replace Mark Allen at Ibrox as Rangers’ director of football, according to reports in the national press.

The 36-year-old moved from Falkirk in 2011 after seven years at the club he supported as a boy and joined Watford before progressing to Huddersfield Town and then the Premier League with the Saints.

Wilson worked with Eddie May (right) and his fellow Falkirk managers John Hughes and Steven Pressley before leaving the club in 2011. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Wilson had built a strong reputation at the Bairns having taken on a role in the club during a ‘gap year’ following graduation from Strathclyde University with a social science degree.

Educated at Larbert High, Wilson cycled to a Brockville after school on the day he learned of the Bairns’ provisional liquidation. That desire to help in any way he could led to an involvement behind the scenes and eventually a paid role within the club’s football base at Stirling University.

He has built on that reputation further since leaving the Bairns and previously held talks with Rangers over a similar role two and a half years ago.

He stayed on the south coast then but could be set for a return to Scotland two and a half years later with national newspaper reports of talks between Wilson and figures behind the scenes at the club’s Hummel Training Centre in Milngavie, where Wilson’s successor at Falkirk, Creag Robertson is now based.