Who is Mark Campbell - The American stockbroker who is leading a consortium to takeover Falkirk and links to ex-Celtic supremo?

Reports emerged on Wednesday of American businessman Mark Campbell leading a consortium who are interested in buying Falkirk.

According to the Scottish Sun, he is leading a consortium looking to take over Falkirk and invest in English League One side Sunderland.

We take a look at the stockbroker and what we know about the potential takeover so far.

Who is Mark Campbell?

He is the lead man on a consortium that is interested in buying Falkirk.

Campbell and his group have also been linked with Sunderland, who are currently competing in the English third tier.

What's his background?

The details of Campbell are still vague.

However, he is a US stockbroker with no known previous in football.

Consortium details?

Campbell is heading a New York-based consortium with wealthy investors.

The group have links to Asia with the money behind the takeover believed to come from the Far East.

Any connections?

It is believed that the group want to install John Park as Sunderland's director of football.

Earlier in the week the Daily Mail reported that he was primed to sign a five-year deal with the Mackems to take on the role.

Park is highly-rated having operated as the chief scout at Celtic, overseeing the recruitment of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Ki Sung-yueng for the Scottish champions.

Celtic were keen to bring him back to Parkhead but have been thwarted in their attempts.

Park has apparently been doing consultancy work for Maccabi Haifa and Vancouver Whitecaps since leaving the Hoops.

What might it mean for Falkirk?

The Scottish club are undergoing an overhaul. Margaret Lang is stepping down from her role as chairwoman and shareholder Martin Ritchie will leave the board in July after stating his intention to quite.

The Bairns are at a low ebb and would welcome investment.

Other investors?

Falkirk have other bidders interested, one of which is a fan-ownership model.

In March the Back the Bairns scheme to widen the fan ownership and attract new investment to the club planned to formally launch in May.

A reported meeting with one investor didn't take place on Tuesday because they didn't turn up.

Where do Sunderland fit in?

Stewart Donald owns 74 per cent of the club but has made it clear he is keen for outside investment as the club look to return to the Premier League.

It is believed that Falkirk could be used as a feeder club.

Should Falkirk fans be wary?

Supporters are always right to question a takeover but it is something which the club and fans should be open to.

With information limited as of yet it should be a case of wait and see, while hoping for the best. But with the last couple of years of struggle it could require a fresh start.