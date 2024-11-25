'We should have scored more' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on 1-0 QP win and squad's 'great mentality'

22-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Hampden Park. Queen's Park FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 15. Paul Smith and John McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn admits his side ‘should have scored more goals’ after beating Queen’s Park 1-0 last Friday night to restore their six-point lead at the William Hill Championship summit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Nesbitt’s 26th-minute strike sealed the three points at Hampden Park in front of the BBC television cameras – but the Bairns were guilty of passing up a handful of decent opportunities on the night.

"It should have been more,” boss McGlynn admitted. “Once again, however, you have to give credit to an opposition goalkeeper for playing so well against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calum Ferrie saved everything and he prevented two or three goals. Early on he made two saves out of nowhere that should have been goals.

22-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Hampden Park. Queen's Park FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 15. Ethan Ross 23 shot.

“We had it similar against Airdrie a couple of weeks ago with Kieran Wright putting in a proper performance too.

“We were a little wasteful. I am little frustrated that we didn’t win by more because it could have been comfortable.

“It would have been nice to have a cushion ahead of the dying moments of the game where anything can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nicky (Hogarth) only had save of note to make, but he did make it when we needed it.”

McGlynn did however heap praise on his squad’s “great mentality” after bouncing back from last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Livingston with a victory.

Falkirk previously bounced back straight away after losing at Raith Rovers, and they are six points clear going into the break after Livi’s clash with Airdrie was snowed off.

“The boys have bounced back and showed a great mentality,” McGlynn added. “It was good clean sheet and we played excellent football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our wingers were very good and we pressed so well in the first half to win the ball back and create opportunities.

“We didn’t give up much either to Queen’s Park so the defence deserve credit.

“They are a great bunch. I love working with them so much.

“The have a great spirit and they were determined to make up for Livingston – and they did that.”

Falkirk now travel to East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup third round on Monday night.