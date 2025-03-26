'We found a way to lose' - Falkirk boss rages at Livingston loss and pinpoints key to sealing title

John McGlynn expressed his frustration after Falkirk “found a way to lose” to bogey team Livingston on Tuesday night.

The Bairns were edged out 1-0 to David Martindale’s side in West Lothian thanks to an 88th-minute winner from substitute Andrew Shinnie in a tightly-contested affair.

And that win secured an unbeaten season for the Lions against Falkirk whilst also giving the hosts a lifeline in the Scottish Championship title race with the gap at the top now down eight points.

“It's typical of the games against Livingston, nothing between us and they've found a way to win them and we've found a way to lose them,” McGlynn admitted.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It didn't look like anyone was going to score, which we would have taken. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have.

"If you don’t win the match, you make sure you take a point back up the road.

“We had 88 minutes of brilliant organisation and discipline. We got what we were looking for up until that point.

"We started in a back five but changed after the half-hour mark. We got better after that switch.

Andrew Shinnie's close-range header wins the game for Livingston against Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"In the second half, there was nothing in it. The goal comes from such a silly free kick.

"We ran the risk by giving them that chance. They have good players who can hurt you and it’s a decent effort.

"We are unlucky with the way the ball goes. It lands at Shinnie who scores. It’s fine margins.”

Despite the Bairns’ unwanted record against the Lions, they are still in pole position to win automatic promotion to the Scottish Premiership with three home matches and two away trips to go starting with the visit of Greenock Morton next Saturday.

And McGlynn believes picking up wins from the three home games is “crucial” to getting the title over the line.

"It’s been in our hands for a good wee while now,” he said. "We came here wanting to create a bigger gap and strengthen that position.

"To have not done that is disappointing. We need to pick up as many points as we can now.

"The three home matches will be crucial for us. We have Morton, Raith and Hamilton at our place. We need to take care of them.”

He added: “When we've had a setback this season, we've managed to bounce back big time.

“The character, mentality and courage shown from the guys this season has been tops. We'll recharge the batteries and get going again. They’ll get the weekend off and we’ll back in on Monday like normal.

“The build-up will be the same as it always is – that won’t change. We know what we need to do.”