Ure: We're just looking forward to playing again

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure (Picture by Michael Gillen)

Shire haven’t played since the middle of January due to a cup competitions and match call-offs and the manager admits that will make this weekend’s match against a talented and energetic Rangers side even tougher than it would have been beforehand.

He said speaking to the Herald: “It’s been a tough period and it really hasn’t been an ideal situation.

"We’re in the middle of the season and we haven’t played for a month which is a bit mental.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The campaign as a whole has been stop start but this takes it to another level.”

His side did manage to fit in a last-minute friendly against Darvel at the weekend, which Ure was pleased to have organised.

"It was a good game in not very good conditions, but it served its purpose.

"We really needed a game and our guys got minutes in a very competitive match against a decent side.”

The main message from Ure to his players ahead of the game is to trust in their own abilities.

He said: “Last time we played them my one complaint would be that we sat off just a little too much.

"We have a really good group of boys and they need to believe that we can go there and take three points.”

Full back Blair Sneddon has joined on loan from Falkirk, with youngster Adam Mansouri also coming in from East Fife.