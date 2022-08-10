Ure: Our resilience got us through a tough cup tie

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premiership hosts started Tuesday’s match with Scotland international Eamonn Brophy up top – but a dogged display from the Scottish Lowland Football league side took the game to spot kicks after a scoreless draw.

Ross Connelly was then the hero, saving two penalties.

Speaking about his side’s display, Ure said: “It was a chance for the players to enjoy themselves on an amazing surface.

East Stirlingshire v Broomhill Falkirk Stadium 19/03/22 Derek Ure

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The ground was immaculate and it was a nice evening for a game of football, it was a nice early break from the league.

“There were no weak parts in our performance and everyone gave their all against a really talented side.

“It is a good sign to be so solid against a strong St Mirren side who had some first team players involved.“It is an exciting competition to be involved in and the players earned the right to be in it after last season’s league finish.

"We’re looking forward to going down to Kilmarnock now but we are taking it one game at a time. We have to build on this performance now going into the league.

"Berwick Rangers this weekend will be a tough test but we want to put a win on the board.