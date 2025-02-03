Transfer deadline day: Luke Graham likely to return to Falkirk as Dundee defender set for move

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19. Luke Graham 22 hands his shirt to a Falkirk fan. Graham has been recalled by parent club Dundee FC.

Falkirk’s William Hill Championship title tilt has been handed a massive boost with Luke Graham set to return to the Bairns for the remainder of the season.

It is understood that the 20-year-old Dundee defender, who shone for John McGlynn’s side before Christmas when he initially joined on loan, will make a welcome return.

That deal doesn’t have to be thrashed out tonight, with domestic loans from the Premiership down to the Championship and below having an extended window.

Graham made made 14 appearances for Falkirk after joining in September before heading back to the Dark Blues – but they are now covered at the back and are happy for the centre-back to go back out loan.