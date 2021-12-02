Time to bounce back, says Paul Sheerin ahead of QP

Falkirk head coach Paul Sheerin (Pics Michael Gillen)

The Spiders adapted well to the step-up to the third tier early on but have since not won in five league matches, picking up three draws and two defeats.

“We’ve stressed the importance of the month ahead and the Queen’s Park game. It’s a real opportunity to put some wrongs right as such and play the teams at the top end of the table with Cove (Rangers) the next week.

“We need to get closer to the top and both games could really change our league position and put us in a good place. I’ve said it many times but no team has really taken the league by storm, and a couple of wins can put you in a good position,” said Sheerin.

Simon Murray scored the winner in the first match between the teams, with a wicked free kick to seal a 1-0 win

Speaking about the opposition, he added: “They aren’t to be taken lightly and they’ve only lost one match at home and one match away, however, it is a good opportunity for us.”

With the January transfer window looming, Sheerin is hoping to have clarity next week with regards to the club’s AGM as he looks to strengthen the squad.

He said: “It’s always an ongoing process for us, we will need to shuffle the squad a little. It’s a case of waiting and seeing what the budget will be. The new board members coming in is a positive for the whole club and I look forward to working with them.”

The 47-year-old also confirmed the squad had no new injury concerns going into Saturday, with Ryan Williamson good to play after coming off against Raith Rovers.