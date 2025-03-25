'They've had our number' - Falkirk captain on Livingston clash and clean sheet turnaround

Coll Donaldson in action against Airdrieonians on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Coll Donaldson admits Livingston have had the edge over Falkirk so far this Scottish Championship season.

The Bairns captain however says his team will ‘impose their game’ in West Lothian this evening when they face off with David Martindale’s side for the final time this campaign.

Falkirk sit 11 points clear at the summit and a win – or even a draw – would move them within touching distance of the title and promotion to the Premiership.

And Donaldson says the calmness and focus from the group is key, with last season’s invincible League One title-winning run-in coming in handy.

“The message from the gaffer (John McGlynn) hasn’t really changed since January onwards,” he said. “Whatever the noise is, good or bad, you need to block it out. Football is hard enough without distractions.

“We are on a good run just now but there is a long way to go still – we are focused on the next game which is tonight. There will be more twists and turns.

“Any good changing room has a few leaders and we have that loads of boys that set the standard. The culture that the manager has built in the changing room is a big part of our success.

“Like with the defensive aspect, we had a spell were we were losing two goals a game. After the Hamilton Accies match (2-2 draw away from home) we had a conversation basically saying it had to stop and we needed to get clean sheets to win this league.”

On Livingston, who have won twice and drawn once with Falkirk, conceding only one goal – Donaldson admitted: “They’ve had our number. The matches between us haven’t had too much in them but they’ve found ways to get the result. They are a well-drilled team that don’t give up much.

“We know how difficult an evening it will be but we are confident. We’ll try to impose our game and pose them difficult questions too. It is a great game and one you can look forward to – you want to be invovled in games that can go some way to deciding a league title.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position so let’s go and enjoy it.”

The captain is one of a handful of Bairns’ players not to have scored yet this season, and he would love to get his first against the Lions tonight.

“It doesn’t come from the players!,” joked Donaldson on the calls for him to net. “The boys are actually quite supportive but Smudger (Paul Smith) and the gaffer are always reminding me that I haven’t scored.

“Big Luke (Graham) hasn’t scored so that is may saving grace. He’s came close a few times.

"If we get a free-kick 30 yards or so out, I’ll maybe try to get myself over that. I scored two crackers last season.”