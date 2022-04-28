'There wasn't any room for error and we fell short' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd assesses dip in form at key point of league season

Gordon Herd's men have won only two of their last seven league games

The net result is that, with three games left to play in this season’s East of Scotland Premier Division, it is all but impossible for third placed Rose to overhaul leaders Tranent Juniors or second placed Penicuik Athletic, although they still have both to play.

"It’s frustrating that we had a dip at a key point of the season,” Herd said.

"The thing is, Linlithgow also had a dip at the start of the season (under previous manager Brown Ferguson). There is probably a dip from every club at some parts of the season and Linlithgow is no different.

"When we came in as a new management team there wasn’t any room for error and we fell short.

"But there was no expectation on our part that we could win the league. We were confident we could claw it back but it’s not the end of the world.

"We have built a squad that’s not just for this season, it’s for the following season too.”

Linlithgow host Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in a last 16 East of Scotland League Cup tie this Saturday before hosting Blackburn United in the league next Wednesday night.

The Prestonfield outfit will also be keeping an eye on the result of this Saturday’s Kinnoull v Gala Fairydean Rovers East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final, with the winners facing Linlithgow in the final.