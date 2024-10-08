'That was more like us', says Dunipace boss Danny Smith
Danny Smith’s side went a goal ahead after eight minutes through Ryan Fleming, before further strikes by Kai Wilson and Martin France made it 3-0 at the interval.
Second half goals by Conor Kelly and Joe McGuckin wrapped it up.
“The three points were the most important thing today,” gaffer Smith told club media post match.
"We feel now the last few performances, Albion Rovers and Tynecastle, they started to resemble a Dunipace team people would expect.
"Today I thought the first 20/25 minutes we were excellent. We came out at a right high tempo and we scored some really good goals, played some really good football.
"The clean sheet’s a big thing for us. At any level of football if you get clean sheets you’ve got an opportunity of winning games so it’s very, very pleasing.
"At half-time when we were sitting 3-0 up I said to the players that I wasn’t looking for us to go out and sit off a game and try to manage a three-goal lead.
"I said: ‘Let’s go and be aggresive and take the game to Hutchison Vale again’.
“I thought later on in the game we kept the ball really well, Lewis (McMinn) has made a great save at 4-0 to keep the clean sheet and that was important.
"Then we’ve added a fifth and I was pleased for Joe McGuckin getting a goal. The lad’s had a real hard time with injuries as a number of the lads have so it was nice to see Joe coming on, impacting the game again and getting a goal.”
Smith assessed the display of Warren Paterson, a new signing from Bo’ness Athletic.
He added: “We’ve got a real issue at centre-half. Warren’s come in, played half an hour. It was what we expected from Warren, he was just using his experience.
"Warren will fit in here straight away. It’s just unfortunate he’s rolled his ankle and he’s had to come off. We’re hopeful that’s nothing too serious.”
Dunipace, eighth with 15 points from 10 matches, have no game this weekend.
