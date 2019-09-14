'That is not true at all' - Mark Campbell denies takeover deal at Falkirk concluded

Mark Campbell has denied his takeover deal at Falkirk has gone through.

The Bairns' preferred bidder met fans in the bar at The Falkirk Stadium pre-match, before being escorted pitchside to meet directors ahead of the 3-0 win over Forfar.

He embraced the club's major shareholder Sandy Alexander before taking his seat in the directors' box at 3pm.

But after seeing Louis Longridge score twice following a wondergoal from Michael Doyle, the Englishman denied a deal had been done, via his social media channels.

Responding to a tweet from football pundit and ex-Bairn Tam McManus he said: "Tam that is not true at all.."

Campbell met staff in the hospitality lounges and FalkirkTV gantry. Picture: Michael Gillen.

McManus had earlier messaged: "Hearing the takeover of Falkirk FC from Mark Campbell and his consortium including football agent Stevie McBride has finally been completed. Hopefully that will translate into some goals for the Bairns now."

However though Campbell made his public online denials, a Bairns source revealed to The Falkirk Herald that a meeting between the businessman and the club on Friday 'went well' and that the deal is moving to 'the next stage'.

Campbell watched as Falkirk ran out comfortable winners over Forfar. Picture: Michael Gillen.