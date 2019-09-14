Falkirk 3 Forfar 0: Winning home form continues

Potential new Falkirk owner Mark Campbell watched the Bairns ease past Forfar and continue their winning home form.

But the would-be Bairns chief's presence was usurped by a stunning opener from Michael Doyle, followed shortly after by Louis Longridge's first Falkirk goal since April 2018.

Michael Doyle's strike stole the headlines

Longridge added another late on but the plaudits were handed out early when Doyle lashed home the opener from 35yards, smashing the Bairns ahead after a bright start.

Doyle had barely been up the field with most of the attacks channeling Conor Sammon and Declan McManus but he made sure with a stunning opener.

Longridge added another shortly afterwards that was as, if not more important, if less dramatic.

The returning Bairn's initial effort was blocked and his second attempt squirmed under Marc McCallum and over the line.

Longridge scored at the second attempt. Picture: Michael Gillen.

This was the sort of routine victories that Falkirk were expected to conclude in League One this season and thus far, they've struggled to find this form. And even then, there was a flat feeling to this one, especially in the second half.

In saying that Falkirk had to work for the win as Forfar's rough-house tactics earned several cautions and left their mark on the Bairns.

All Loons goalkeeper Marc McCallum had to do was watch a Gregor Buchanan header - unchallenged - fly over and gather a tame shot on the turn from Bairns debutant David McMillan in the second half as the Bairns eased into third place.

But late on he had to gather a Louis Longridge drive from his net and divert another Doyle drive wide as the Bairns sent the fans home happy with a flourish at the finish.

Marj Campbell met fans in the bar before the game and then directors and staff. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Att:3663