Syngenta need to channel aggression, says boss Wylde after win over Whitburn

The Grangemouth side beat second-placed Whitburn 4-3 last Friday night to move three points ahead of the West Lothian outfit – who do have two games in hand over the Dyes.

A Kevin Fotheringham hat-trick and a goal from James Finlay sealed the three points.

“We had a real go at them,” Wylde said. “Reece Glackin was sent off after 15 minutes and I thought it was going to be another haunting afternoon for us against Whitburn but we rose to the occasion against a strong team.

“We then grabbed two goals that were both outstanding and it put us into a strong position. They got a goal back but we went straight up the park and scored again, that shows real character.

“It was magnificent and we played with a really aggressive 4-3-2.

" They got a goal back again and we went up the pitch and got another one, it was just superb, you couldn’t ask for anything more than what I am getting from the guys.

“Our energy and fitness levels were better than Whitburn’s too and that was key in getting the result over the line.

"What I need to do however is to channel our aggression, it has to be shown in the right way.

"We’ve had too many sendings off and suspensions will kill us. What I want is aggression on the ball.”