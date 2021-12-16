Syngenta manager Zander Diamond leaves the club
Syngenta manager Zander Diamond resigned on Saturday night, hours after the side finally lost their impressive unbeaten league run in the East of Scotland First Division Conference X.
The Dyes 2-1 loss away to promotion rivals Whitburn has sent them into third place, after being table-toppers for most of the campaign so far.
Talisman Andy Rodgers netted for the visitors but it was not enough as they lost for the first time in fourteen matches.
Departing manager Diamond said: “It is with regret that this evening I am resigning as manager of Syngenta FC. I would like to thank all the players and staff for their hard work and efforts. I'd like to wish the team good luck for the rest of the season.”