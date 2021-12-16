Syngenta manager Zander Diamond leaves the club

Zander Diamond on the touchline (Pic Scott Louden)

The Dyes 2-1 loss away to promotion rivals Whitburn has sent them into third place, after being table-toppers for most of the campaign so far.

Talisman Andy Rodgers netted for the visitors but it was not enough as they lost for the first time in fourteen matches.