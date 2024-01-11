Stephen McGinn on Falkirk's mentality shift and the defender that he reckons is 'the future leader at the football club'

Stephen McGinn reckons stand-in captain Coll Donaldson is the 'the future leader at the football club' as he hailed the defender for his impact so far this campaign.

The Bairns sit top of League One, 11 points clear, having yet to taste defeat, and the ex-Hibs, Killie and St Mirren ace says Donaldson has been a key component of the side’s astonishing 25-match unbeaten run.

“Coll Donaldson has gone up a few levels,” he said. “That could be because he has had the (captain’s) armband or because it is the second season. He has been amazing. We are only human and one guy cannot drag everyone along.

“At St Mirren I was captain but not at Kilmarnock but I still felt like of the captains in the dressing room. You have responsibility. We have more than one leader in the Falkirk dressing room.

“I get on with Coll really well. We sat beside each other last year. I lean on him sometimes. We speak all the time. Last year, we probably felt a lot of pressure because we were the ‘manager’s guys’ as such coming into the team.

“Results did turn last season towards the end and it hurt. But you share that feeling together. Coll has grown into a leader at this football club. He has got the age on me – he is the future leader at this football club.”

Midfielder McGinn, who is in line for a first start of the league season this Saturday at Edinburgh City, also says that there has been a sizeable mentality shift within the squad.

The veteran, 35, has spent most of the season so far out of action due to a knee issue but in recent weeks has returned to the squad and gained minutes off the bench.

He added: “Two seasons ago this club finished a League One campaign on 44 points… and even going into last campaign, even team probably felt like they could come to Falkirk and win. Now, within the last few weeks, you feel like the opposition teams are coming here to hope they can get to the hour mark still in the game.

“That comes with wins and a lot of big performance but for me it is that the mentality of the place has changed. Talk is cheap but everything we have spoken about in terms of making teams not want to come here is now coming to fruition.