Stenhousemuir's Leanne Ross on Scotland's Euro 2025 hopes, coaching role and local stars

Stenhousemuir native Leanne Ross is eyeing Euros qualification with Scotland (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Stenhousemuir’s Leanne Ross believes Scotland’s current crop – including local stars Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty – are on the verge of something special as they prepare for a Euro 2025 play-off final.

The Scots face Finland over two legs for a spot in Switzerland next year, with qualifying for a major tournament a must after failing to reach the previous two.

And ahead of the opening clash at Easter Road tomorrow night (7.35pm kick-off), national team assistant coach Ross reckons that the squad are ready to experience the same highs she did as player at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands, Scotland’s only Euros appearance to date.

"I’ve been involved with the national team for a long time and I know what it is like, going through the heartache as a player, when you fall short,” she told the Falkirk Herald.

District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr embrace after helping Scotland seal a Euros play-off final place (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"I’ve lost in the play-offs and it is horrible to watch the other teams play in the tournament. I’ve enjoyed the highs too of going to Scotland’s first-ever Euros.

“I had a unique journey and I didn’t make my debut until I was 24. I never thought it was possible for me to play international football let alone get over 100 caps for my country and play at a major tournament.

"I couldn’t have written it any better to finish my international career at a Euros.

I just want the players to go and experience that high for themselves. Everyone is focused and the performances over the semi-final legs gives us real confidence.

McDonald's Ambassador Leanne Ross championed volunteers at the recent Scottish FA Grassroots Awards event (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

"You can see the progress of the team under Pedro (Martinez Losa) and internally, we can see players’ progression. We are on the verge of qualifying now.”

​Ross was 36 when she retired from international duty after the 2017 Euros and she is hoping that the likes of Falkirk-born superstar Sam Kerr will get the chance to shine on the big stage.

The former Central Girls footballer now plays for Bayern Munich and Ross believes that the next generation of local players – and those further afield – will be inspired if they see Scottish stars play at major tournaments.

She said: “My friends and family were so much more interested when the Euros came around. People would stop you in the street. There is a real interest when you get to a tournament.

“Kids can look up to you because you have had that top-level experience. Getting to Switzerland will inspire the next generation.

"That is where we want to be as a nation. You think of Sam Kerr from Falkirk. She is playing for Bayern Munich, we have top players at the biggest clubs in the world.

"We have special talents that should get that chance to show what they can do on the biggest stage. I was involved in Nic’s (Docherty) career when she was younger. I coached her through Falkirk Council. I’ve been a team-mate to her and Sam (Kerr) at Glasgow City.

"To see local players not only get to this level but shine in the team is fantastic but we want to go that step further. Nic got a World Cup but she’ll want a Euros too.”

On being part of the Scotland set-up, ​Glasgow City head coach Ross admits she ‘feels so lucky’ to be involved after quickly climbing the coaching ladder.

“Any way you can make a contribution to Scotland is special,” she said. "It wasn’t something I expected. Once I stopped playing, Glasgow City offered me the chance to become the assistant coach straight away and I had a national call-up pretty quickly after that.

"It was a whirlwind experience. I am loving working with Pedro and learning new things every day.

"I didn’t have the luck of being a professional footballer as such. Even when playing internationally, I still had a job and you had to balance that.

"To go full-time in coaching was something I really wanted to do. Glasgow City means so much to me and they are the leading team in the game here in Scotland."

