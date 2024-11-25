Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr prepare for Scotland's Euro 2025 play-off final against Finland

EDINBURGH , SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Scotland's Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr at Full Time during a UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-off match between Scotland and Hungary at Easter Road, on October 29, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

District duo Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty have both earned a spot in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off final double-header against Finland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side face a two-legged tie, starting at home this Friday, for a place at next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

​Bayern Munich star Kerr, 25, was on the bench for her club side’s 2-1 DFB Pokal Cup win over Freiburg last Sunday. The ex-Central Girls midfielder starred across the semi-final ties against Hungary.

Redding footballer Docherty, 32, joins the camp having helped her club side Rangers secure a 6-1 win over Dundee United in the SWPL1. Jo Potter’s Gers sit one point behind behind leaders Glasgow City.

Scotland came up short in their previous bid to qualify for a tournament under the Spanish coach when they lost to the Republic of Ireland in a 2023 World Cup play-off, and Martinez Losa believes making the Euros would be the biggest moment of his career so far.

"After three years dedicated to Scotland, it would probably be the most important moment in my career,” he said.

"The achievement would inspire the whole nation and to send a message of women's football in Scotland. Not just from a professional perspective, but also from a personal perspective.

"To live one of these moments would be incredible."

The Scots host Finland at Easter Road on Friday with the return tie in Helsinki four days later.

SCOTLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Kirsty Smith (West Ham).

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Lisa Evans (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers) Shannon McGregor (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City).

Forwards: Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham), Emma Watson (Manchester United), Claire Emslie (Angel City).