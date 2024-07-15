Stenhousemuir wary of Dundee United's threat but 'confident' heading to Tannadice

Michael Anderson celebrates his second goal against Buckie Thistle as the Warriors chalked up a 4-0 win (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

Ochilview Park is a hub of excitement and confidence at the moment and it’s easy to see why.

Off the back of a title-winning season and a resounding victory at home in the Premier Sports Cup against Highland League champions, Buckie Thistle - the club have much to be happy about.

Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson has revealed his squad are excited ahead of their game against Premiership outfit Dundee United, but is aware of the threat a team like Dundee United can possess.

“Confidence is high within the squad off the back of a title-winning season and a fantastic result against the Highland League champions, Buckie Thistle” Ferguson said.

“The players have approached each game the way we’ve asked them to and this game will be no different.

“Dundee United suffered a defeat in their last game, so it’s clear they’ll be out to prove a point - we need to be prepared for that.

“We have a game plan and will take that to Tannadice. But we remain conscious that managing minutes and game time for the squad at this stage of the season is critical.

"These factors all contribute to selecting the right team on the night.”

The Warriors are currently sitting top of Group B in the ahead of local rivals Falkirk on goal difference. But in a group consisting of Falkirk, Ayr United and Dundee United - there are no easy games on the horizon.

After Falkirk emerging with a deserved victory on Saturday, Dundee United will be desperate to ensure that Stenhousemuir aren’t the most recent side from the area to be celebrating at the final whistle.

“Dundee United are a great team with fantastic players,” Stenhousemuir ace Ross Meechan said. “If we can perform in the way we are capable of, hopefully, we can bring a positive result back to Ochilview.”