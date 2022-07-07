Stenhousemuir: Swift keeping one eye on league opener

The Warriors kick off their competitive campaign on Saturday, facing Partick Thistle at home in group B.

Swift's side face a tough task, with Kilmarnock, Montrose and Fraserburgh also in the group.

“Last year we saw how difficult this league cup section can be,” he said.

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Thistle beat us 2-1 then and the other matches were tough.

“It will be a good test to face them again and see how we look. These matches are great for gauging where we are and what we need to do to improve.

“Finding the right formation and partnerships between players has to be done on the pitch, and this gives us that opportunity, so that is what we will use these games for.

“It is a really tough group this year. Everyone except Fraserburgh are above us and they won the Highland League last season so they are no mugs.”

The Ochilview boss admitted he has already got the League 2 opener in mind as he’s hoping to mount a title challenge this term.

Last season, his side missed out on a promotion play-off spot by a single point.

He added: “We’ve got one eye on Albion Rovers, to be honest.

“When you go into the first game of the league season, it is always tough because everyone has an extra spring in their step, so our preparation will be key.

“The league is our priority, and if we do well in this league cup section, it will be a bonus.

“We want to build momentum quickly, and last year our poor start cost us, so that can’t happen this time around.

“Most clubs’ bread and butter is the league. This competition comes a little early for teams as they usually haven’t signed up many players.

“We couldn’t use that excuse, though, because we have a strong group now that was brought in early doors.

“I did that so we are ready for the start of the season and we don’t need to wait months in order to get a settled starting 11.”