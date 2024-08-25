Stenhousemuir surge to 3-2 comeback win over Cove Rangers in League One
Paul Hartley’s side surged into a lead on the half hour mark through Finlay Marshall, but they couldn’t hold out until the break with summer signing Corey O’Donnell scoring his first Warriors’ goal, slotting home from a neat move on the stroke of half time.
Michael Anderson then quickly put Stenny ahead three minutes in the second half, scoring a cracker, with Nat Wedderburn then giving Gary Naysmith’s team a two-goal advantage on the hour mark.
And despite a late goal from Grady McGrath, the Warriors held out for the three points to bounce back from two consecutive league defeats on the bounce.
"Today was really important that we got the three points,” assistant manager Brown Ferguson told Warriors TV. “We dominated the second period and it looked like a comfortable 3-1 come the end of out other than the disappointing goal at the end.
"We scored good goals from our point of view. The goal before half-time came at a great time for us. I delighted for Corey, it is an easy finish but he gets into the right place.”
