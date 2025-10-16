Stenhousemuir skipper Gregor Buchanan 'so proud' to hit 100 appearances

Stenhousemuir skipper Gregor Buchanan says he’s far from finished after marking his 100th appearance for the Ochilview high-flyers on Saturday with a goal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced defender, 35, joined the Warriors back in May 2023 and has been ever-present for boss Gary Naysmith throughout his two-and-a-quarter seasons at the club.

Named PFA Scotland League Two player of the year during Stenny’s maiden SPFL title win, Buchanan has marshalled a record-breaking backline and helped the Warriors go on to reach the Scottish Championship play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on reaching the milestone after scoring his 12th Warriors’ goal during the 4-0 KDM Evolution Trophy league-phase win over Motherwell B, the defender highlighted how much it meant to him.

Stenhousemuir skipper Gregor Buchanan was presented with a commemorative 100-match shirt by his boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Thomas Gorman)

“It is something that doesn’t really happen anymore, especially within the revolving door of Scottish football,” he said. “If you look back over the 100 games, it has probably couldn’t have really gone any better. We are actually probably further ahead now than where we had hoped to be when I joined.

“We have a few closing in on 100 games with the likes of Kinlay (Bilham) and Darren (Jamieson) who came in around the same time as me. We have a core group and it shows the strength in depth we’ve kept. To have reached 100 games in just two-and-a-quarter seasons is good going. It was a really nice day to cap it off with a goal.”

Buchanan hasn’t missed a minute so far this league season and he believes that he isn’t anywhere near thinking about hanging up the boots yet with so much more to achieve at Ochilview. His side head into Saturday’s trip to Cove Rangers sitting second in League One only behind leaders Hamilton Accies on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to other players this age in the past and asked them if they knew when it felt like time to call it a day,” he said. “The answer was always that your own body tells you when it’s time. I’ve not had any feeling at all like that yet. That day isn’t going to come anytime soon. I am desperate to play every weekend because the team are doing so well. I feel like the squad now is the strongest it’s been since I joined, and that’s no slight on previous players, it’s just a credit to the management team that we are moving on year on year.”

"There is more to achieve here at Stenny, I really believe that. I’ve loved my football journey. I am not rushing it away anytime soon. There’s been a lot of change at the club behind the scenes and on the pitch but we’ve always came through it. I’m so proud to have reached this point.”

On Stenny’s hopes this season, he added: “There will be twists and turns. We’re happy with where we are but nothing is won or lost after the first quarter. We have to keep going. What we have is an honest group who learn and work so hard. The younger players should cherish it because it doesn’t happen at every club.”

When the time does come to hang up the boots – Buchanan is making sure that he has options for what he wants to do next. He’s already scouting Scottish lower-league players for Premier League outfit Burnley while also completing his Scottish FA coaching badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the stalwart, who previously captained Falkirk, says that he has managed to pick up invaluable experience from the Warriors’ management team over the past couple of seasons.

Hailing gaffer Naysmith and assistant manager Brown Ferguson, he revealed: “Outwith being the club captain, I’ve been exploring other stuff for sure. I am on my B License (coaching course) and the talent ID (scouting course) stuff is really interesting too.

"The gaffer has brilliant with me. The connection I have with him and Brown is different to any other management team in my career. I can’t put it down to one thing. It’s just worked perfectly. The gaffer leaves the dressing room for me at five to three and I take over from there.”