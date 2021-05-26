Stenhousemuir sign four more as recruitment drive continues

Striker Thomas Orr has joined Stenhousemuir after a successful season with League 2 rivals Stranraer where he scored nine league goals (Pic: Bill McCandish)

Striker Thomas Orr, 24, joins the club after a successful season with League 2 rivals Stranraer where he was the top scorer at Stair Park with nine league goals.

Before his move to the Blues, Orr spent two seasons at Swift’s former club BSC Glasgow and has also had spells with Queen’s Park, East Stirlingshire and Greenok Morton.

Yet another former BSC player moving to Ochilview is defender Jamie Mills.

The 24-year old left back began his career with Rangers and also had a season at Stirling Albion before moving to the Lowland League side.

Signing number three of the week was fellow defender Bernard Coll from Forfar Athletic.

The 26-year old was a regular feature in the Loons defence last season as they battled to avoid relegation from League 1.

However, the Coll became a free agent after the Station Park side finished bottom and the former East Kilbride and Queen’s Park players was quickly snapped up by the Warriors.

Rounding off the quartet is goalkeeper Ryan Marshall, another player that Swift is familiar with from working with at BSC.

Marshall, 30, also works as the goalkeeping coach for Celtic’s under 18s side.

It wasn’t just new faces bolstering the squad last week though, as Stenny also tied down young starlets Josh Grigor and Cammy Graham on new deals.

Grigor, 18, will spend the season on-loan at the Warriors new partner club, Syngenta, as they get set for their inaugural season in the East of Scotland divisions.

Graham, 19, started last season brightly but would go on to miss a large spell of the campaign after a skin cancer diagnosis ruled him out.

The midfielder has since had the all clear following biopsy results and will be back for pre-season.

Meanwhile, former Ochilview favourite Mark McGuigan has secured himself a deal with League 1 club East Fife.