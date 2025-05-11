Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith hails heroes after stunning Scottish League One season ends after play-off exit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hailed his players’ effort and attitude after exiting the Scottish Championship play-offs to an in-form Airdrieonians side as the Warriors’ stunning season came to a close.

The Ochiview team - who managed to secure a fourth-placed finish in Scottish League One after winning the Scottish League Two title the previous campaign - lost 5-2 on aggregate over two legs to Rhys McCabe’s outfit with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at New Broomfield rounding off the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a much-improved showing from Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss, goals either side of half time from Alex Bannon and Ben Wilson had the Diamonds cruising. Matty Yates did get on the scoresheet for the Warriors, swivelling in the box and slotting home on the hour mark to reduce the deficit, but it was too little too late.

Naysmith hails players for Airdrie showing

“The players were excellent today,” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said. “The truth is that we got a bit of a battering in the first game. We learned from that and we changed the shape today. We had to walkthrough it on Thursday (at training) because we only had 12/13/14 players. The lads carried the gameplan down to a tee. I know the running distances are going to be very high.

“Airdrie are a really good with fantastic rotations. They pass the ball so well. We started the game quite well, much better than Tuesday night, and we survived a couple of scares. Darren (Jamieson) made a great save early on. Gregor (Buchanan) has a chance to put us in front that he will be disappointed with because he didn’t get it on target. The goal we lost was poor - if we were going to lose a goal today then I wouldn’t have thought it would have came from a looping cross from a corner. That was disappointing. Kyle Banner has missed a chance after that to get us level before half time. We came out in the second half and lost another poor goal from a long ball. But the players kept going. We get one back with a great finish from Matty Yates but we just didn’t have enough energy to really go for it.

The Warriors can now enjoy the summer break having recorded their highest-ever finish in the SPFL era, having beaten the fifth-placed Scottish League One campaign of season 2013-14 which saw Martyn Corrigan’s side miss out on the play-offs to Ayr United by a single point. Stenhousemuir’s current crop also managed a club-best points total, collecting 53 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travelling Stenhousemuir support show their appreciation for the Warriors after Saturday's match | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And Naysmith believes that despite the disappointment of losing out in the promotion play-offs, his group of players and the club as a whole will look back on this season with immense pride.

He said: “That is no slight on the players, not having that energy - what they have given me over the two games is all I can ask for as a manager. Our fans clapped them off, the Airdrie fans clapped them off. We have to acknowledge as a club that we have just come up from League Two. It doesn’t feel like that just now because we have just lost but what we have managed this year is a significant achievement. To get the top four is highest finish the club has had in many years. When we reflect, we will take so much pride in what we have done.”