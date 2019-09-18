Stenhousemuir place former boss Davie Irons in temporary charge of the Warriors after McMenamin sacking

Former Stenhousemuir boss, and assistant boss, David Irons has been named caretaker manager of the Warriors.

He will return to the Ochilview dugout as the interim replacement for Colin McMenamin who was dismissed last night.

Irons achieved success for Stenhousemuir in his only full season at the club.

Irons was in charge for a season and a half after replacing John Coughlin in December 2010. He left the Warriors to join the police, but later returned as an assistant to Brown Ferguson.

When in charge the former Gretna and Morton boss had a win ratio of 36 per cent, saving the Warriors from the drop in his first half-season and then taking them to fifth and a point off the promotion play-offs in 2011-12.

Irons returned to assist Brown Ferguson. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Chairman Iain McMenemy said: “Davie will be well known to Warriors supporters. He has a great affinity for the club and we are delighted that he has agreed to come in on an interim basis until a permanent manager is appointed. Davie will be supported in the role by the existing team of coaches and senior squad members.”

He will take charge for what out-going boss McMenamin branded a “must-win game” on Saturday against Brechin.