Stenhousemuir sack manager Colin McMenamin

Colin McMenamin and Stenhousemuir have parted ways with the relegated club in eighth position of Ladbrokes SPFL League Two.

The former striker had been in place as manager for just ten months, but his tenure ended today in the wake of a 3-0 home drubbing from Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Colin McMenamin. Picture: Michael Gillen.

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes SPFL League Two

Ochilview chairman Iain McMenemy said: “We’d like to thank Colin for his effort, commitment and professionalism whilst with the club, firstly as a player, then a coach and ultimately as Manager. There is no doubt that his heart was in the club, and that he was the consummate professional. We are sorry that his time in management with us hasn’t worked out as we’d hoped.

MATCH PREVIEW: Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

“Colin leaves with our very best wishes for the future. Further announcements will be made in due course regarding the next steps.”

The Warriors named McMenamin as interim boss last November after the surprise sacking of then boss Brown Ferguson.

The promotion of the coach to manager was a success and Stenny memorably knocked neighbours Falkirk out of the Scottish Cup prompting McMenamin to be handed the job full-time.

More cup success followed with a draw at Pittodrie bringing a money-spinning Scottish Cup replay back to Ochilview, and even this term there were strong performances against Hearts and Dundee United in the Betfred Cup and progression in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup and a fourth round meeting with Waterford scheduled for TV coverage next month.

READ MORE: Stenhousemuir Stats

However for all their tournament triumphs, the bread and butter of the league has been a dismal let-down.

The Warriors were relegated from League One last season and are now eighth in League Two having failed to win at home since February.

They face the two sides below them in the league table – Brechin City and Stirling Albion - over the next fortnight. Games described by the now departed manager as ‘must-win’.