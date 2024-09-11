Stenhousemuir keeper Darren Jamieson insists 'I'm no hero' after penalty shootout exploits against Falkirk

Stenny goalkeeper Darren Jamieson celebrates with Ross Meechan after shootout win (Pic Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Darren Jamieson has played down his heroics in last Saturday’s shock 5-4 home penalty shootout derby win over Falkirk – who had Liam Henderson sent off after 67 minutes for violent conduct in the 1-1 draw – in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old former Kelty Hearts stopper produced a fine display during a 90 minutes in which League One Stenny held their Championship high flyers to a 1-1 draw – Blair Alston’s 84th-minute penalty for Stenny being levelled by Calvin Miller’s free-kick five minutes later – before Jamieson saved Coll Donaldson’s spot kick in the resultant shootout which ultimately saw Gary Naysmith’s hosts win when Ross Meechan slotted home the winner from 12 yards.

“It’s always a team game,” Jamieson told the Falkirk Herald post match. “It’s a cliche to say that but you need to because the boys in front of me have been great.

"It’s not being a hero or anything like that. You just need to make the saves when you get the chance.

"In the first half we limited Falkirk to very little and then when I make saves that’s what I’m there for and I get told that all the time.

"I just love penalties to be honest. I don’t know why, I don’t know what it is. I like being on the other end of the penalties.

"There is not much pressure on me there. If I don’t save any we can still potentially win. So to go in and save one, happy days, I can’t really do anything else.

"I’ve got quite a good record saving penalties as well. I wouldn’t be able to tell you what it is right enough!

"But it’s great to get on the winning side and we’re in the hat, that’s what you want.

"It’s kind of part of your job. I can’t go in and say: ‘I’m brilliant, I’m doing this, I’m doing that’.

"As long as you’re doing your job for the team, just like everybody else is doing their job, then you’ll stay in the team.

"The gaffer tweaked the tactics before the game and it did work quite well.

"Maybe the last 10 minutes of the first half we kind of lost our way a wee bit. And then going into the second half the sending off obviously helped us.

"And then the boy’s free-kick’s a beauty so I can’t complain at that.

"When it goes to penalties it’s always a lottery. It’s good to win though.”

Part-timer Jamieson, who also works as a van driver, revealed that he is hoping to launch his own business selling goalkeeper gloves very soon.

Meanwhile, winning penalty goal hero Meechan said post match: “We knew we were coming up against a top side, not been beaten in the Championship and flying.

"Jamesy’s had to be at his best today and kept us in the game a few times.

"I think he’s been exceptional since he came to the club.

"Last season he won games for us at times and this season he’s been exceptional as well.

"Last week saving the penalty against Annan when it was 2-1 which makes us go on and win the game. And then saving a penalty today and saving three or four one on ones.”