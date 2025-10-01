Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith says side can hold their heads high after Hamilton Accies defeat ends ten-game unbeaten run.

Gary Naysmith says his Stenhousemuir side can hold their heads high despite losing 2-0 to Hamilton Accies last Saturday as the Warriors’ ten-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Goals in each half from Oli Shaw and Kevin O’Hara at Broadwood secured the three points for John Rankin’s full-timers, with that victory seeing Accies move above Stenny on goal difference into second spot in Scottish League One.

Ochilview boss Naysmith hailed his players’ efforts: “We've come away to a full-time club. I know Hamilton have their troubles off the pitch, but they've still got a lot of players that have played at a high level. They've got players that have played in the Premiership. We went toe to toe with them. If a neutral was watching the game, you wouldn't have known who was a full-time club. Hamilton made the most of their key moments, They managed to keep us out when we were on top and they managed to get their goals when they were on top. I'm always disappointed to lose but I'm actually quite happy with how we played.”

The Warriors started the brighter in Cumbernauld and should have had a penalty when Matty Aitken was clearly tripped by Cale Loughrey in the box, but the claims were waved away by referee Connor Ashwood, much to the disbelief of former Scotland full-back Naysmith.

“We started really well, and we were on top during the first 15/20 minutes,” he said. “We've should have had a blatant penalty. I've watched it back three times, it's a blatant penalty. Matty gets cleaned out and we deserved to be in front at that time in the game. I thought probably a draw was a fair result over the 90 minutes. All we can do now is to go again.”