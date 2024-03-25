Stenhousemuir FC: LOC Hire chief executive Dan Wharton joins the Ochilview club's board of directors

New Stenhousemuir director Dan Wharton took in the 0-0 draw with Peterhead last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

Local businessman Wharton is chief executive of welfare rental service provider LOC Hire, who have been the Ochilview main club’s sponsor for the past five seasons.

“It’s a real privilege to be joining the board of the club at this point given the incredible season we have had so far this year and the strength of our activities within the wider community,” Wharton said of his appointment.

“As someone who lives and works in the area, I’m keen to support the management team, players and other directors to build on that success and secure a great future for the club.

"There are a number of opportunities in front of us and I look forward to using my skills in business as well as my passion for the game and local community to ensure we make the most of those.”

Having recently announced his intention to step down this year as club chairman as part of drive to 'reinvigorate’ the board, Iain McMenemy added: “We’ve wanted Dan on the board for a while now and we are delighted to be welcoming him as a new director.

"He has a number of business interests and this experience will be invaluable to us going forward as we focus on continuing to build the capacity at the club.

"He lives locally, and as well as his sponsorship through LOC Hire and ECO Hire, Dan has been helping and supporting us in a number of different ways behind the scenes.