Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy to step down this year as club looks to 'reinvigorate' board of directors
McMenemy, who has been chairman for nearly six years, took on the role back in 2018 replacing Gordon Thompson, and he reckons that the club is in a strong position on and off the pitch.
“This season, both our men’s and women’s teams are doing well in their respective leagues,” he said. “Our men’s team achieved a record breaking 12 game winning run and currently sit top of the table in League Two. Our women’s team are enjoying their own unbeaten run of 12 games and are vying for the top spot in SWF League One.
" However, for both teams, there’s still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season so I’ll say no more than that for now, with the exception of wishing both teams continued success.
"The players have all accounted for themselves admirably, and I’m sure that all supporters will continue to give them and the management teams every support until the end of the season.
"Our newly established club charity, the Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation, is now up and running with its own trustees at the helm.
"Together, we will continue our work in the community, to build on the efforts of all our volunteers during the covid pandemic, and ensure we have the strongest possible links between club and community. This is a big part of our DNA at the club.
“For now, our focus for the months ahead will be on building for the future as we transition the club to be able to meet the next stage of our progress.
And on his decision to step down as chairman, he says giving early notice will allow the his new incumbent to “bring their own ideas and energy to the role” as the club look for new faces to join the board of directors.
McMenemy said: “As someone who wholeheartedly believes in embracing change and progress, I wanted to give early notice that I intend to step aside from this post later this year.
"This will allow for a new chairman to be appointed who will bring their own ideas and their energy to the role and help take the club forward on our continuing journey.
"In order to take the next steps as a club, we see the need to reinvigorate the club board by adding new directors.
"We will be making further announcements about this shortly, however, we would also encourage anyone who might be interested and has something different to offer the club, to get in touch and be part of the club’s next chapter. You would love it!
“As well as adding new talent to our board, we also want to continue to build our capacity as a club. We have ambitions for our first teams to be playing at the highest level possible, and this will take finance and resource.
"We are currently developing a new commercial group and focus which will be the platform to ensure that at whatever time our teams advance up the leagues, we are always ready to ensure that we can match that progress with the appropriate finance and resource.”
He added: “We are working on a couple of things to mark our 140 years, and hope that we can also celebrate some football successes too.”
Stenhousemuir face The Spartans at Ochilview this Saturday afternoon as they close in on the the fourth tier title, with it looking pretty much nailed on that the Warriors will seal SPFL league glory for the first time in their history in what will be McMenemy’s last full season at the helm.