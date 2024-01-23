Stenhousemuir confirm signing of ex-Hibs, Hamilton Accies and Edinburgh City midfielder Ben Stirling
The 25-year-old joins Gary Naysmith’s high-flying side having departed the League One strugglers at the tail end of last year alongside a host of players due to the capital club’s cash-flow crisis.
And he will be part of the Warriors’ squad for this weekend’s trip north to Peterhead for a top-of-the-table clash in League Two as the Ochilview side look to go a whopping 19 points clear at the summit after winning 1-0 last Saturday against Stranraer.
Stirling, who began his career as a youngster at Hibs before enjoying spells at Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Alloa Athletic, Hamilton Accies and latterly Edinburgh City.
Alongside playing as a defensive midfielder, he can also fill in at centre-back and right-back, with former Scotland full-back Naysmith hailing Stirling’s versatility.
"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to join the club on a deal initially until the end of the season,” the boss said of his new signing. “He is a player I know well after managing him previously and he is the right type of character to bring into the changing room.
"Ben is a versatile player who can play in numerous positions and his versatility will be a great asset to the squad. Although he is a little short of match fitness just now, he is available to be included straight away.”