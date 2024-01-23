News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir confirm signing of ex-Hibs, Hamilton Accies and Edinburgh City midfielder Ben Stirling

Stenhousemuir have confirmed the signing of ex-Edinburgh City midfielder Ben Stirling on a deal until the end of the season.
By Ben Kearney
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 20:57 GMT
Versatile midfielder Ben Stirling has joined Stenhousemuir on a deal until the end of the current campaign (Photo: Aaron Marshall)Versatile midfielder Ben Stirling has joined Stenhousemuir on a deal until the end of the current campaign (Photo: Aaron Marshall)
The 25-year-old joins Gary Naysmith’s high-flying side having departed the League One strugglers at the tail end of last year alongside a host of players due to the capital club’s cash-flow crisis.

And he will be part of the Warriors’ squad for this weekend’s trip north to Peterhead for a top-of-the-table clash in League Two as the Ochilview side look to go a whopping 19 points clear at the summit after winning 1-0 last Saturday against Stranraer.

Stirling, who began his career as a youngster at Hibs before enjoying spells at Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Alloa Athletic, Hamilton Accies and latterly Edinburgh City.

Ben Stirling in action for former club Edinburgh City during a friendly against Hibs last summer (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)Ben Stirling in action for former club Edinburgh City during a friendly against Hibs last summer (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)
Alongside playing as a defensive midfielder, he can also fill in at centre-back and right-back, with former Scotland full-back Naysmith hailing Stirling’s versatility.

"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to join the club on a deal initially until the end of the season,” the boss said of his new signing. “He is a player I know well after managing him previously and he is the right type of character to bring into the changing room.

"Ben is a versatile player who can play in numerous positions and his versatility will be a great asset to the squad. Although he is a little short of match fitness just now, he is available to be included straight away.”

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir Women crushed local rivals Falkirk 5-0 last Sunday on SWF League One duty to round off a perfect weekend for the Warriors.

