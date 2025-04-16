Stenhousemuir chairman issues rallying call for final three League One matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stenhousemuir chairman Dan Wharton has issued a rallying cry to supporters ahead of the Warriors’ final three Scottish League One matches.

Gary Naysmith’s side, who earned promotion last season after winning League Two, sit third in the table but haven’t won in six outings.

“As we enter the final stretch of the season, I just want to take a moment to say something from the heart – thank you,” he said.

“This team, this group of players and staff, have given everything all season. After the huge achievement of promotion last year, stepping into a higher division was never going to be easy – but they’ve met the challenge head-on. To be sitting third and still fighting hard for a play-off spot is an incredible accomplishment, and as a club, we are so proud of what’s been achieved so far.

Stenhousemuir chairman Dan Wharton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Every training session, every game, every tough result, and every big win – this squad has shown unbelievable character. They’ve fought for the badge, for each other, and for the supporters. It’s exactly what we want to see from a Stenhousemuir side, and I couldn’t be prouder of the fight and passion they continue to show.

“To our fans – you’ve been amazing. Your support home and away has meant the world to everyone involved in the club. The backing you’ve given this team is something truly special, and it’s played a big part in the journey we’ve been on this season.

“We’ve got a few big games still to come, and we need everyone with us. Let’s fill Ochilview, back the team, and give it everything we’ve got to push for the play-offs and finish this season on a high. Whatever happens, this club is moving forward—and it’s because of the people who give it their all, both on and off the pitch.”