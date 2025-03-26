Stenhousemuir boss on Cove Rangers draw and 'phenomenal' clean sheet record

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith says his side could have taken all three points from Saturday’s trip to promotion rivals Cove Rangers.

The Warriors drew 0-0 in Aberdeen to remain third in the Scottish League One table behind Paul Hartley’s team on goal difference.

It difficult conditions, the full-time hosts dominated the first half and had long spells in possession but Stenny had the best chances, missing two one-on-ones in the second half.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Naysmith said: “They beat us 4-0 not so long ago. The players carried out the defensive aspect of our game very well.

"Attacking-wise, in the first half our quality on the ball wasn’t great and we didn’t hurt them really when I felt we could have.

"Second half there wasn’t much in it but we had the best chances. When you get two one-on-ones, you are hoping one of them goes in.

“That is the fine margins at that point in the season. But we take the point and move on.

"We aren’t any worse off, the teams below us and above us didn’t gain anything.”

The bore draw marked a second consecutive shutout after shipping four goals at Inverness Caley Thistle, and the Warriors’ defensive record was highlighted by ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith.

"It was nice to respond from that game, which was unlike us, with two clean sheets.

"We do pride ourselves on that part of our game. We’ve kept 30 clean sheets over 66 games (last season’s league campaign and the 30 games so far this term) which is phenomenal.

"For a part-time team to do that in League Two and then League One is something the group should be so proud of. That is the platform we build from.”

Stenhousemuir now host seventh-placed Montrose this Saturday at Ochilview.

“Something has to give in the other game at the top of the table,” said Naysmith ahead of that clash.

“It is a home game and we have a good record. We need to make sure we take care of our own business. Arbroath v Cove Rangers isn’t something we can affect.

"Montrose haven’t lose yet on the road this year in the league, that tells you how hard a game it will be.”