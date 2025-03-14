Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith named as Scottish League One manager of month for February

Stenhousemuir manager, Gary Naysmith, presented with the Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month award for February (Photo: SPFL)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith has been named as Scottish League One Glen’s manager of the month for the first time this season after guiding his side to three wins in February.

The Warriors secured nine out of a possible nine points last month, thanks to a 3-0 away win at Montrose followed by home successes over Queen of the South and league leaders Arbroath.

Stenny’s only goal conceded last month came in the 2-1 win over full-time Queens at Ochilview, and they followed that match up with a 2-0 triumph against the Red Lichties in front of the BBC Alba television cameras.

“I am delighted to win the award, you only get it based on performances of players who have been outstanding,” ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith said. “Prior to the Inverness defeat, we had 5 victories in a row – the only team in the league to achieve that so far.

"I would also like to say a thanks to my backroom staff who support me on this journey.”

The Warriors currently sit third in the table level on points with second-placed Cove Rangers after a stunning season on their return to the third tier of the SPFL.

League Two champions Stenny host Charlie Mulgrew’s Kelty Hearts this Saturday afternoon at Ochilview as they look to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner, the Loch Lomond Group, said: "Gary Naysmith has shown consistent leadership throughout this season. During February’s performance, Naysmith guided his team to defend their position and earn the full nine points on offer.

“After securing his club promotion to League One last season, Gary is steering his side to once again be in with a chance of promotion as we enter into the final months of the 2024-25 season.

"Congratulations to Gary and everyone involved at Stenhousemuir.”