Stenhousemuir 2015s footballers take on touring side from 11,000 miles away
And the group hailing from over 11,000 miles away – who are playing a total of 11 matches against Scottish academy sides during their stint on these shores – later detailed what sounded like a superbly enjoyable evening for all their players and coaches at Stenhousemuir, including getting several photographs taken by the Falkirk Herald’s Michael Gillen.
The All-Stars Football Academy posted online: “Amazing night at Ochilview Park, playing Stenhousemuir FC.
"We turned up and were greeted with a stadium tour, followed by a photoshoot with the local newspaper, exchanging of gifts then kick-off.
"It was a great game played in the centre of the main pitch, with supporters in the stands.
"Our team put on a great display of football, with goals from Harrison (2), Alex (2), Jacko (2) and Beavis.
"After the match our players had a meet and greet with the first team getting shirts signed, plus our goalkeepers Ella and Charlie received new gloves from the first team keeper.
"Then we headed upstairs for huge spread they had put on for our players and parents. An evening our families will never forget.
"Big thank you to Derek (Frank) and all the Stenhousemuir players, families and staff, the hospitality was unforgetable! Amazing hosts.”
The All-Stars Football Academy’s trip has also included attending the Scottish Premiership games between Motherwell and Aberdeen and Celtic v Motherwell.