SPFL fixtures: Falkirk set for blockbuster start with Friday night flag day followed by derby trip

League One champions Falkirk have learned their Championship fixture list (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk learn William Hill SPFL Championship fixtures as Bairns are handed TV Friday night flag day start with first away trip a derby against Dunfermline Athletic.

The Bairns Championship return will begin with a live televised fixture against Queen’s Park on Friday, August 2 (7.45pm kick-off) after being chosen as the opening day selection by BBC Scotland.

Flag day will then be followed with a derby clash as Falkirk make the trip across the Kincardine Bridge to take on James McPake’s Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, August 10 at East End Park.

John McGlynn’s men then host Partick Thistle on Saturday, August 24 before travelling to Inverclyde to face Greenock Morton on Saturday, August 31.

Key dates

The Bairns will host the Pars on Saturday, October 26 with the near new year return to Fife taking place on Saturday, December 28. The final meeting in Falkirk takes place on Saturday, March 8.

Renewed rivalry will also come into play with the festive fixture card on Saturday, December 21 seeing the Bairns face last year’s League One rivals Hamilton Accies at home.

The season finale – which takes place on Friday, May 2 – sees McGlynn’s men round off the second tier season against John Rankin’s Accies at 7.45pm.

Fixtures are 3pm unless started, and are subject to change for television selection.