Shire's poor start a mystery, says Ure

The Falkirk side have only picked up two points from their opening two matches, drawing with Stirling University and Edinburgh University.

Against Stirling last Wednesday, they opened the season with a 1-1 draw at Forthbank – with the goal coming from summer signing Daniel McDonald.

Looking back on the match, Ure said: “They are virtually full-time. Fitness-wise they are up there for the best in the division and they have a good way of playing.

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure (Photo: Scott Louden)

“You probably could say the draw was a fair result on the day. We missed so many great chances, not half-decent ones but nailed on goals.

“That was pleasing but frustrating at the same time, they would have felt the same as they had chances too.

“A draw away to Stirling University isn’t a bad result to be honest.”

The Shire legend, however, was less pleased with his side’s draw against Edinburgh University on Saturday afternoon.

A Connor Greene penalty ensured Ure’s side took a point from the capital.

“Frustration is an understatement to describe Saturday's performance,” Ure vented.

“I felt we were very, very poor. It is a bit of a mystery because we were so off it.

“We weren’t at the races and the players didn’t do what they were asked to do, which isn’t great.

“We advised them that the wide players would make runs inside but we just let them, and even when we changed it around with substitutes, they actually still caught us out with the same thing.

“I’ll address that with the players and it is a big learning curve for them at an early stage in the season, we have a young team that need to learn quickly.

“The start doesn’t get any easier either and the league is so tough this year. You really can't slip up this early on if we want to properly have a go at it this year.

“We want to progress here and not stagnate. The goal is to finish higher than the last campaign but the division is stronger so we need to be too.

"Complacency can’t be part of our game at this football club.”