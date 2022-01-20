Shire score four but end up losing

St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord scored a hat-trick despite being on the losing side (Pictures by Scott Louden)

That loss to now-fifth-placed Kilby has sent Shire down to eighth spot on 39 points after 25 league matches, leaving Ure disappointed to have watched his side concede a handful of goals .

He said: “As a unit, we gifted them too many goals and it cost us taking something from the match.

“To have scored four ourselves, with some of them being of the highest quality, made it a really bitter pill to swallow taking nothing from it.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure watches on from the touchline

“This season we have been solid in the main defensively, so it was a real surprise.

“It was the manner of how we conceded that was the frustration for me.”

Ure added: “To get a goal so quickly after going one down was a great response, but to then be 3-1 down like 10 minutes later wasn’t good enough and it was the reason we lost.”

Shire’s offensive output on the day was superb, with St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord grabbing a first half hat-trick. David Churchill also added a goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Players battle for possession of the ball in midfield

From 3-1 down, Ure’s side managed to go ahead in the match 4-3 on 55 minutes but couldn’t hold on.

Cammy Elliot also grabbed a hat-trick for the away side, with his final strike levelling the match before a dubious penalty was converted by Neil McLaughlin to make it 5-4 with 15 minutes left.

Ure was full of praise for 18-year-old Offord, saying the Buddies youngster has the makings of a future star.

He said: “Over the last couple of weeks, Kieran hasn’t had any luck in front of goal.

“I said to him just to keep getting into the positions because you will eventually be rewarded, and that is what happened.

“He’s a great finisher and he is one to watch for the future. I’m sure he will go on to have a bright future in the game.

“It will be great for our club to have him here until the end of the season.”