Shire offering free entry to Dalbeattie Star match as part of charity drive for Strathcarron Hospice

Kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at the Falkirk Stadium, Shire’s revamped board of directors have selected the match to raise money for the Denny-based hospice – who provide specialist palliative care and expert end-of-life care that relies heavily on donations and fundraising events.

The free-to-enter match continues on a Shire tradition, with the club hosting a similar drive last year for children’s charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Fraser Cromar, who recently joined the club’s board alongside new chairman Simon Dickerson, said it was a “no-brainer” to choose Strathcarron, and continue the club’s traditions.

Shire fans will be able to attend Saturday's match for free, with the club instead asking for a donation to Strathcarron Hospice (Pics by Michael Gillen & Contributed)

“The club did something similar last year for another charity and when myself and Simon came on board, it was at the forefront of our minds to continue what is a great initiative,”

he said. “Our plan going forward is to really build the community aspect of the club and that is what we are working around.

“It felt like the perfect time to host the free entry day with it being our first home match as directors and it all came about very quickly.

"We’ll have donation buckets on the day and we are asking anyone who comes along to donate if they can – entry to the game will be absolutely free.

New Shire director Fraser Cromar says it was a 'no-brainer' to carry on the club's traditions

“No one has to donate but we are hoping everyone will be able to drop something in, all of the money goes straight to the hospice.

“It was a no-brainer to pick Strathcarron. The work they do for local people is amazing. I am actually doing an abseil for charity at the Falkirk Wheel for them too.

“Of course, Falkirk aren’t playing too and it is a good chance to get people along to enjoy a game of football and see what the Shire are all about.

“It is a family friendly event and although it will be freezing, I am sure the football on show will be entertaining.”

Shire have improved under boss Sandy Clark - but were dealt a big blow with key player Dean Watson, pictured, picking up a serious injury

A spokesperson for Strathcarron Hospice said: “We are so grateful that we have been chosen as the charity to benefit from the upcoming match on Saturday.

"Here at Strathcarron Hospice we need to raise over £14,632 every day to continue our services, so support from our local community is vital and very much appreciated.”

And he is hoping to bring the Shire closer to the Falkirk community, promising ‘big plans’ that will shake-up the current Scottish footballing landscape.

He said: “We’re not coming here to put thousands and thousands of pounds into the football club. We want to build a sustainable footballing model here at the Shire.

“I would like say myself an Simon are forward-thinking and the goal for us is to really harness and bring in the local community.

“That is what East Stirlingshire should be all about and we want families to come along every second Saturday.

“We have some plans in the coming weeks that will be new for Scottish football - things that other clubs haven’t done before.

“I think people will look at what we do and think why are we not doing that?

“Our plan is simply to build a sustainable club that allows us to climb up the leagues.”

On Friday night, at the Falkirk Stadium’s Brockville Lounge, the new board duo will host a fans’ question and answers session.

That beings at 7pm and Cromar is urging Shire supporters to come along.

“We want to hear from them because they will have questions about everything that has gone on in the past week,” he said.

“We want to hear what they have to say and what they are thinking, of course there is uncertainty when a new board member and chairman comes on board.”