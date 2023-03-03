East Stirlingshire's Falkirk Stadium home ground (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

It won’t be the Starship Enterprise helping transport them into that uncharted territories, however, but, rather, a haulage firm based in Sussex.

English-based Dickerson, 37, joins the Scottish Lowland Football League club’s board of directors along with Fraser Cromar, appointed as their community director.

Outlining his vision for the future, Dickerson said: “We are delighted to be working at East Stirlingshire in this new and exciting era of the club’s history.

“We join with a vision and plan for sustainable longevity, taking routes that haven’t yet been seen in the Scottish game.

“To make a difference tomorrow, we first have to act on today.”

Dickerson’s arrival sees the Falkirk club strike up what’s described as a strategic partnership with his Ipswich-based removals and storage firm the Workhorse Group, also main sponsor of Essex’s Colchester United.

A spokesperson for the club – next in league action at home at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, March 11, to Dalbeattie Star, with kick-off at 3pm – said: “The club are delighted to welcome two new directors to our board and an exciting new partnership.

“Simon Dickerson will take up the role of chairman and Fraser joins as community director.

“Both take up their roles with immediate effect and I am sure everyone will welcome them on board.

“The Workhorse Group are main sponsors of English League Two side Colchester United and have built up a strong community partnership with them. The group will bring vast support and knowledge to the Shire that will, over the coming years, help further develop our long history and community reach.”

The club are calling on fans to get involved as they look ahead, saying: “Supporters will get an early chance to meet the guys and get involved in shaping the future of our club over the coming weeks as we hold consultation sessions offering opportunities to directly shape your club and get involved in developing our future.”

Dickerson added: “Fan engagement is key to our vision and we look forward to working with fans as we take forth the history of their club to shape the future and attract tomorrow’s generation of Shire fans.”