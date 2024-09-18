Sean Mackie on stunning Falkirk form, Parkhead experience and 'free hit' against Celtic

Sean Mackie slides as he celebrates scoring Falkirk’s second goal against Airdrieonians last weekend during a 2-0 league victory (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sean Mackie is one a select few in the Falkirk squad.

The flying full-back, 25, heads into this weekend’s daunting trip to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic having already had the experience of playing at the likes of Parkhead and Ibrox.

And former Hibs prospect Mackie is hoping that his his previous battle scars – and stunning start to the season – will provide the platform to help his team-mates pull off an almighty shock in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is something I probably didn’t really consider beforehand,” Mackie admitted speaking to the Falkirk Herald. “I have played at Celtic Park a few times now for Hibs and under the gaffer (John McGlynn) at Raith Rovers. I’ve played at Ibrox and in big matches like the Edinburgh derbies.

Sean Mackie has been superb for Falkirk so far this season, helping the Bairns reach the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Sometimes the size of an occasion can get the better of you and I do think the experience of playing in these type of games previously is a big help, even if you don’t take notice of it fully. When the whistle goes you do block out of most of what is going on around you.

"But that doesn’t mean you don’t fully block out the nerves or sheer excitement. I don’t think any player can do that. For a lot of the guys in the team it is the first time they will be playing here and they will be thinking ‘will it be the last?’. It is a massive opportunity for everyone and you want to grab the chance on the biggest stage.

"For me, it is all about enjoying it but I have had that luxury of playing in these games before. When I was at Hibs I experienced the highs and the lows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form Mackie, who has made the left-back spot in the Bairns’ starting eleven his own after replacing the then-injured Leon McCann in the summer, scored his third goal of the campaign last time out during the 2-0 Scottish Championship win at Airdrieonians last weekend.

And that is some going for the defender – who had previously before this campaign only scored three goals in his entire professional career. He has played a pivotal role at both ends of the park so far this season, with Falkirk currently sitting top of the second tier heading into this money-spinning cup trip.

"The boys were superb again,” Mackie said looking back at last Saturday’s win. “It was a game we knew would be tough but we have so much belief in what we do.

“It was great to score again – sometimes football is just like that. I feel like I could score whenever now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for me, defending and keeping a clean sheet is my aim and we managed to do that. I just like getting invovled and the gaffer always wants the full-backs to get higher up the park.

“For the boys who were there for the Airdrie play-off defeat (6-2 loss) we knew were due a win and we were well up for it. To be top of the table is brilliant but we know every game in this league is hard. We are treating each team with a lot of respect and we know that it can so easily change around.”

Heading into this Sunday’s match-up with Brendan Rodgers’ title-holders, Mackie says the final right tie – with the opportunity of reaching a Hampden semi-final – is “a free hit” for the Bairns’ team.

He said: “They are the champions of Scotland. It doesn’t get much bigger than that, especially at Parkhead. It is a great place to play football. We’ll have our gameplan from the gaffer and we will go out and enjoy it and embrace the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The experience should be enjoyed. We have earned the chance to play here. It is 90 minutes of football and anything can happen.

"The gaffer trusts us and he will want us to try and play. It is a freebie to an extent but want to stay in the game and not let it get it away from us. We want to give the fans something to cheer about. We are all buzzing for it.

"It feels like Sunday is an age away. We want to show what we are all about.”